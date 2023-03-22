Liberty Gold Files Technical Report on SEDAR for Updated Resource Estimate at Bl… – Press Release

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Liberty Gold Corp. LGDLGDTF (“Liberty Gold” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated February 7, 2023, the Company has filed on SEDAR a National Instrument (“NI”) 43-101 Technical Report for the Black Pine Oxide Gold Property in southeastern Idaho, USA.



The NI 43-101 Technical Report is entitled “Technical Report on the Updated Mineral Resource Estimate at the Black Pine Gold Project, Cassia and Oneida Counties, Idaho, USA”, effective January 21, 2023, and signed March 10, 2023 (the “Technical Report”). The Technical Report was prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects by Ryan Rodney, CPG, of SLR International Corporation of Denver, Colorado; Gary L. Simmons of GL Simmons Consulting LLC of Larkspur, Colorado, both independent Qualified Persons under National Instrument 43-101; and Moira Smith, Ph.D., P.Geo., of Liberty Gold Corp.

The Technical Report is available under the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com and will also be available on the Company’s website at libertygold.ca.

QUALIFIED PERSON

Peter Shabestari, P.Geo., Vice-President Exploration, Liberty Gold, is the Company’s designated Qualified Person for this news release within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”) and has reviewed and validated that the information contained in the release is accurate.

ABOUT BLACK PINE

Black Pine is located in the northern Great Basin, immediately adjacent to the Utah/Idaho border. It is a Carlin-style gold system, similar in many ways to the prolific deposits located along Nevada’s Carlin trend. Like Newmont’s Long Canyon deposit, Black Pine represents a growing number of Carlin-style gold systems located off the main Carlin and Cortez trends in underexplored parts of the Great Basin. The historic Black Pine Mine operated from 1992 to 1997, during…