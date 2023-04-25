Liberty Home Mortgage Selects Total Expert to Increase Lead Conversion Rate and … – Press Release

Liberty Home Mortgage, a growing mortgage lender with loan officers across the country, has partnered with Total Expert to accelerate deal flow, drive efficient marketing activities, and create comprehensive customer profiles to inform hyper-personalized messaging and products. Liberty Home Mortgage joins a growing list of institutions tapping the power of Total Expert, the platform that drove nearly 40% of all U.S. home loan transactions in 2022.

Liberty Home Mortgage helps customers obtain the best loan possible for their individual financial goals. As the housing industry addresses fluctuating rates, inventory, and uncertainty, Liberty Home Mortgage was looking for tools to empower its loan officers to quickly identify leads and increase conversion into loan applications and funded loans.

Before selecting Total Expert, Liberty Home Mortgage leveraged simple customer journeys, but they lacked the data-driven insights that allowed loan officers to swiftly reach out with the right messaging and products. With Total Expert’s Customer Intelligence, Liberty Home Mortgage will leverage customer data to identify growth and cross-selling opportunities and deploy custom, compliant marketing materials to create an impact with every interaction across every channel.

“It’s becoming increasingly difficult to capture leads in today’s housing market. Our team needed a tool that made marketing and communications easier for our loan officers so they could spend more time educating customers and building trusted relationships,” said Ian Shirey, operations manager at Liberty Home Mortgage. “Our loan officers are excited to ramp up their digital presence with a library of compliant marketing materials available at their fingertips and have access to the data and insights needed to build deeper customer relationships.”

Customer Intelligence monitors customer databases to provide Liberty Home Mortgage with customer behavior and intent data, like when a customer lists their…