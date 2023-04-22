Licensing Show brings together over 320 exhibitors – Press Release

Authorities explore diverse topics at concurrent conference

HONG KONG, Apr 22, 2023 – (ACN Newswire) – More than 320 exhibitors gathered in Hong Kong to showcase over 550 brands and intellectual property (IP) items at the three-day Hong Kong International Licensing Show (HKILS) which concluded yesterday. The concurrent Asian Licensing Conference (ALC) brought together some 30 experts in the field from across the world to discuss hot industry topics including opportunities and strategies in global licensing, market trends, consumer patterns in the post-pandemic era and key factors that drive market development, facilitating cross-disciplinary collaboration through licensing.

Dr Patrick Lau, Deputy Executive Director, HKTDC (centre) and Mr Lau Chun, Raistlin, JP, Under

Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism, Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau, HKSAR (2nd L)

officiated the opening ceremony.

This year’s Hong Kong International Licensing Show showcased more than 550 brands and licensing

projects, featuring top global licensors and licensing agents.

Licensed cartoon characters from around the world were showcased at the venue, much to the delight

of visitors.

HKTDC Deputy Executive Director Dr Patrick Lau said: “The Hong Kong-Mainland China border reopening facilitates business flow and provides strong support to the city’s export growth and economic recovery. We are pleased to see that Hong Kong continues to play a key role in linking the mainland and abroad in the licensing field, demonstrating the substantial potential of the global licensing industry.”

Ever-changing consumer demands today made brand awareness crucial to a company’s success and licensing enhanced a company’s competitiveness, increased brand value and attracted consumers, he added. Hong Kong, with its stringent IP protection system, well-developed distribution network and sharp market acumen, was a pivotal platform where top global brands and international licensing agents could expand into the Asian…