LiDAR Drone Market Is Expected to Generate $1.0 Billion by 2031: Allied Market R… – Press Release

Portland, OR, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global LiDAR drone market garnered $0.15 billion in 2021, and is estimated to generate $1.0 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 22.1% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for the sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.
Report Coverage & Details:
|Report Coverage
|Details
|Forecast Period
|2022–2031
|Base Year
|2021
|Market Size in 2021
|$0.15 billion
|Market Size in 2031
|$1.0 billion
|CAGR
|22.1%
|No. of Pages in Report
|388
|Segments covered
|LiDAR type, drone type, drone range, application, and region
|Drivers
| Surge in adoption of LiDAR drone for mining application
Growth in investments in smart city projects
Expansion in applications in civil and defense engineering
|Opportunities
| Rise in adoption of aerial data collection tools for environmental purposes
Higher investments in the drone industry
|Restraints
| Stringent restrictions and regulations related to use of drones in various countries
Lack of trained personnel to operate LiDAR drone
High operational and purchasing cost
Covid-19 Scenario:
- The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the growth of the global LiDAR drone market, owing to implementation of global lockdown which resulted to temporary closure of production excess.
- Supply chain was disrupted due to import & export restrictions. Manufacturers faced shortage of labor and unavailability of raw materials.
