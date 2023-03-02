LiDAR Drone Market Is Expected to Generate $1.0 Billion by 2031: Allied Market R… – Press Release

Portland, OR, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global LiDAR drone market garnered $0.15 billion in 2021, and is estimated to generate $1.0 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 22.1% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for the sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details
Forecast Period 2022–2031
Base Year 2021
Market Size in 2021 $0.15 billion
Market Size in 2031 $1.0 billion
CAGR 22.1%
No. of Pages in Report 388
Segments covered LiDAR type, drone type, drone range, application, and region
Drivers Surge in adoption of LiDAR drone for mining application

Growth in investments in smart city projects

Expansion in applications in civil and defense engineering

Opportunities Rise in adoption of aerial data collection tools for environmental purposes

Higher investments in the drone industry

Restraints Stringent restrictions and regulations related to use of drones in various countries

Lack of trained personnel to operate LiDAR drone

High operational and purchasing cost

Covid-19 Scenario:

  • The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the growth of the global LiDAR drone market, owing to implementation of global lockdown which resulted to temporary closure of production excess.
  • Supply chain was disrupted due to import & export restrictions. Manufacturers faced shortage of labor and unavailability of raw materials.
  • The Covid-19 had swapped the various scenarios of OEMs and other end-use industries across the globe, which in turn, restricted the growth of…



