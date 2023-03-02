LiDAR Drone Market Is Expected to Generate $1.0 Billion by 2031: Allied Market R… – Press Release

Portland, OR, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global LiDAR drone market garnered $0.15 billion in 2021, and is estimated to generate $1.0 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 22.1% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for the sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $0.15 billion Market Size in 2031 $1.0 billion CAGR 22.1% No. of Pages in Report 388 Segments covered LiDAR type, drone type, drone range, application, and region Drivers Surge in adoption of LiDAR drone for mining application Growth in investments in smart city projects Expansion in applications in civil and defense engineering Opportunities Rise in adoption of aerial data collection tools for environmental purposes Higher investments in the drone industry Restraints Stringent restrictions and regulations related to use of drones in various countries Lack of trained personnel to operate LiDAR drone High operational and purchasing cost

Covid-19 Scenario: