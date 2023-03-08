Life at Sea Cruises: Now you can stay on a cruise ship for $30,000 per yr

Editor’s Note: Sign up for Unlocking the World, CNN Travel’s weekly newsletter. Get news about destinations opening, inspiration for future adventures, plus the latest in aviation, food and drink, where to stay and other travel developments.





Have you ever dreamed of giving it all up, leaving it all behind and hitting the road to escape all your responsibilities?

It sounds good, doesn’t it? But it also sounds expensive. Or at least, it did sound expensive until now – because now a cruise company is launching a three-year, 130,000-mile, escape-your-daily-life cruise for a relatively affordable $30,000 per person per year.

Life at Sea Cruises has opened bookings for its three-year voyage on the MV Gemini, which sets sail from Istanbul on November 1.

Yes, November 1, 2023 – so you have eight months to get your passport, vaccinations and remote working…