Lifera and CENTOGENE, Enter Strategic Collaboration – Forming Saudi Arabian Join… – Press Release

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, July 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — CENTOGENE N.V. CNTG, the essential life science partner for data-driven answers in rare and neurodegenerative diseases, and Lifera, a biopharmaceutical company wholly-owned by the Public Investment Fund (PIF), have announced a strategic collaboration with the formation of a Joint Venture (JV) to increase local and regional access and rapid delivery of world-class multiomic testing to patients in Saudi Arabia and countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC). Under the terms of the collaboration, CENTOGENE will receive a $30 million mandatory convertible loan from Lifera.

