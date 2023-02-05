Lifshitz Law PLLC Announces Investigations of ATCX, CEMI, LPTX, and AQUA – Press Release

NEW YORK, Feb. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. ATCX

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of ATCX to GI Partners for $12.25 per share in cash.

If you are an ATCX investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected] .

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. CEMI

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of CEMI to Biosynex SA for $0.45 per share.

If you are a CEMI investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected] .

Leap Therapeutics, Inc. LPTX

Lifshitz L a w PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of LPTX and Flame Biosciences, Inc. whereby LPTX will issue approximately 19,794,373 shares of its common stock and approximately 136,833 shares of a newly designated Series X non-voting convertible preferred stock to Flame stockholders.

If you are an LPTX investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected] .

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. AQUA

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of AQUA to Xylem Inc. for 0.480 shares of Xylem for each AQUA share owned.

If you are an AQUA investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected] .

ATTORNEY…