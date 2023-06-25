Lifshitz Law PLLC Announces Investigations of BG, KDNY, QUOT, and DICE – Bunge (… – Press Release

NEW YORK, June 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

Bunge Limited BG

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of BG and Viterra Limited. Under the terms of the agreement, Viterra Limited shareholders will receive approximately 65.6 million shares of BG common stock and $2.0 billion in cash. In addition, BG will assume $9.8 billion of Viterra Limited debt and BG plans to repurchase $2.0 billion of BG common stock.

If you are a BG investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected] .

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. KDNY

Lifshitz Law PLL C announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of KDNY to Novartis AG for $40.00 per share in cash, plus a CVR of up to $4.00 per share payable upon the achievement of certain future regulatory milestones with respect to its lead product candidate, atrasentan.

If you are a KDNY investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected] .

Quotient Technology, Inc. QUOT

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of QUOT to Neptune Retail Solutions for $4.00 per share in cash.

If you are a QUOT investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected] .

DICE Therapeutics, Inc. DICE

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of DICE to Eli Lilly & Co. for $48.00 per share in cash.

