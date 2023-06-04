Lifshitz Law PLLC Announces Investigations of CWBR, GHL, PDCE, and VECT – Greenh… – Press Release

NEW YORK, June 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

CohBar, Inc. CWBR



Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of CWBR and Morphogenesis, Inc. Under the terms of the proposed merger, CWBR shareholders will receive a dividend equal to approximately 3.30 shares of CWBR common stock. Following the merger, pre-merger CohBar shareholders are expected to own approximately 15% of the outstanding equity of the combined company.

If you are a CWBR investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected] .

Greenhill & Co., Inc. GHL

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of GHL to Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. for $15.00 per share in cash.

If you are a GHL investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected] .

PDC Energy, Inc. PDCE

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of PDCE and Chevron Corporation. Under the terms of the proposed merger, PDCE shareholders will receive 0.4638 shares of Chevron Corporation common stock for each share of PDCE owned.

If you are a PDCE investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected] .

VectivBio Holding AG VECT

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of VECT to Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for $17.00 per share in cash.

If you are a VECT investor, and would like additional information…