Lifshitz Law PLLC Announces Investigations of EQRX, RVMD, NEWR, and RETA – EQRx … – Press Release

NEW YORK, Aug. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

EQRx, Inc. EQRX



Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of EQRX to Revolution Medicines, Inc. Under the terms of the proposed merger, EQRX shareholders will receive the number of shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. stock equal to the sum of ~7.69M Revolution Medicines, Inc. shares plus a number of shares equal to $870M divided by a price that is a 6% discount to the 5-day volume-weighted average Revolution Medicines Inc. share price measured in close proximity to the stockholder vote.

If you are an EQRX investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected] .

Revolution Medicines, Inc. RVMD

If you are a RVMD investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected] .

New Relic, Inc. NEWR

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of NEWR to Francisco Partners and TPG Inc. for $87.00 per share in cash for each share of NEWR common stock owned.