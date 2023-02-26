Lifshitz Law PLLC Announces Investigations of FMIA, SUMO, KRBP, and HYRE – HyreC… – Press Release

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

First Miami Bancorp, Inc. FMIA

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of FMIA to United Community Banks, Inc. for 40.2685 shares of United common stock for each share of FMIA common stock owned.

If you are an FMIA investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected] .

Sumo Logic, Inc. SUMO

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of SUMO to affiliates of Francisco Partners for $12.05 per share in cash.

If you are a SUMO investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected] .

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. KRBP

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with possible false and misleading statements to investors concerning commercial prospects for the company’s immunotherapy medications.

If you are a KRBP investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected] .

HyreCar, Inc. HYRE

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with possible false and misleading statements to investors concerning HYRE’s insurance reserves.

If you are a HYRE investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected] .

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2023 Lifshitz Law PLLC. The law firm…