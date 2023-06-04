Lifshitz Law PLLC Announces Investigations of GRNA, AAIC, EMBK, and REUN – Embar… – Press Release

NEW YORK, June 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings, PBC GRNA

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of GRNA to a group of buyers led by Fall Line Capital, LLC for $0.30 per share in cash.

If you are a GRNA investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected] .

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. AAIC

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of AAIC and Ellington Financial Inc. Under the terms of the proposed merger, (i) AAIC shareholders will receive 0.3619 shares of Ellington Financial Inc. common stock for each share of AAIC common stock owned; and (ii) AAIC shareholders will also receive $0.09 in cash per share. Following the merger, pre-merger Arlington shareholders are expected to own approximately 15% of the outstanding equity of the combined company.

Embark Technology, Inc. EMBK

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of EMBK to Applied Intuition, Inc. for $2.88 per share in cash.

Reunion Neuroscience, Inc. REUN

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of REUN to affiliates of MPM BioImpact for $1.12 per share in cash.

