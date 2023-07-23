Lifshitz Law PLLC Announces Investigations of HCCI, PRDS, NLTX, CCF – Heritage-C… – Press Release

NEW YORK, July 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. HCCI

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of HCCI to an investment affiliate of J.F. Lehman & Company for $45.50 per share in cash for each share of HCCI common stock owned.

If you are a HCCI investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected] .

Pardes Biosciences, Inc. PRDS

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of PRDS to MediPacific, Inc. for a price per share of not less than $2.02 in cash, an additional cash amount of not more than $0.17 per share at closing, and one non-tradeable contingent value right for each share of PRDS common stock owned.

If you are a PRDS investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected] .

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. NLTX

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of NLTX and Neurogene Inc. Under the terms of the proposed merger, NLTX will issue to pre-merger Neurogene Inc. stockholders shares of NLTX common stock as merger consideration in exchange for the cancellation of shares of capital stock of Neurogene Inc. and NLTX stockholders will be issued non-tradeable contingent value rights. Following the merger, pre-merger NLTX stockholders are expected to own approximately 16% of the combined company.