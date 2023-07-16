Lifshitz Law PLLC Announces Investigations of KLR, CFMS, TALS, and SGTX – Kaleyr… – Press Release

NEW YORK, July 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

Kaleyra, Inc. KLR

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of KLR to Tata Communications Limited for $7.25 per share in cash.

If you are a KLR investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected] .

Conformis Inc. CFMS

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of CFMS to Restor3d, Inc. for $2.27 per share in cash.

If you are a CFMS investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected] .

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. TALS

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of TALS and Tourmaline Bio, Inc. Under the terms of the proposed merger, Tourmaline Bio, Inc. shareholders will receive a number of shares of TALS common stock calculated in accordance with the Exchange Ratio for each share of Tourmaline Bio, Inc. owned. Following the merger, pre-merger TALS shareholders are expected to own approximately 21.3% of the outstanding equity of the combined company.

If you are a TALS investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected] .

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. SGTX

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of SGTX to Eli Lilly & Company for $14.92 per share in cash, plus one non-tradeable CVR of up to $111.64 for each share of SGTX common stock owned.

If you are a SGTX investor, and…