Lifshitz Law PLLC Announces Investigations of KYN, KMF, CNXC, and DFFN – Diffusi… – Press Release

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. KYN

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of KYN and Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc.

If you are a KYN investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected]

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. KMF

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of KMF and Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc.

If you are a KMF investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form

Concentrix Corp CNXC

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of CNXC and Webhelp. Following the merger, pre-merger CNXC shareholders are expected to own approximately 78.0% of the outstanding equity of the combined company.

If you are a CNXC investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. DFFN

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of DFFN and EIP Pharma, Inc. Following the merger, pre-merger DFFN shareholders are expected to own approximately 22.5% of the outstanding equity of the combined company.

If you are a DFFN investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form