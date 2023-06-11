Lifshitz Law PLLC Announces Investigations of PRTK, CIR, REUN, and FATE – Press Release

NEW YORK, June 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. PRTK



Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of PRTK to Gurnet Point Capital and Novo Holdings A/S for $2.15 per share in cash, plus a CVR of $0.85 per share payable upon the achievement of $320 million in U.S. NUZYRA net sales.

If you are a PRTK investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected] .

CIRCOR International, Inc. CIR

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of CIR to investment funds managed by KKR for $49.00 per share in cash.

If you are a CIR investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected] .

Reunion Neuroscience, Inc. REUN

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of REUN to affiliates of MPM BioImpact for $1.12 per share in cash.

If you are a REUN investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected] .

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. FATE