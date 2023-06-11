Lifshitz Law PLLC Announces Investigations of PRTK, CIR, REUN, and FATE – Press Release

NEW YORK, June 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. PRTK
Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of PRTK to Gurnet Point Capital and Novo Holdings A/S for $2.15 per share in cash, plus a CVR of $0.85 per share payable upon the achievement of $320 million in U.S. NUZYRA net sales.
CIRCOR International, Inc. CIR
Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of CIR to investment funds managed by KKR for $49.00 per share in cash.
Reunion Neuroscience, Inc. REUN
Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of REUN to affiliates of MPM BioImpact for $1.12 per share in cash.
Fate Therapeutics, Inc. FATE
Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible securities laws violations and/or breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Janssen Collaboration Agreement was less sustainable than Fate had represented to investors; (ii) accordingly, certain of the clinical programs, milestone payments, and royalty payments associated with the…