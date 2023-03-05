Lifshitz Law PLLC Announces Investigations of RADI, ADMP, BTE, and ROCC – Baytex… – Press Release

NEW YORK, March 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —



Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. RADI

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of RADI to EQT Active Core Infrastructure and Public Sector Pension Investment Board.

If you are a RADI investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected] .

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp. ADMP

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of ADMP and DMK Pharmaceuticals, Corp.

If you are an ADMP investor, and would like additional information about our investigation,

Baytex Energy Corp. BTE

Lifshitz L a w PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of BTE and Ranger Oil Corp. Following the merger, pre-merger Baytex shareholders are expected to own approximately 63.0% of the outstanding equity of the combined company.

If you are a BTE investor, and would like additional information about our investigation,

Ranger Oil Corp. ROCC

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of ROCC and Baytex Energy Corp. Following the merger, pre-merger Ranger shareholders are expected to own approximately 37.0% of the outstanding equity of the combined company.