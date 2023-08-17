Lifshitz Law PLLC Announces Investigations of SOLO, CEQP, HEP, and AREN – Arena … – Press Release

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

ElectraMeccanica Vehicles Corporation SOLO

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of SOLO and Tevva Motors Limited. Following the merger, pre-merger SOLO stockholders are expected to own approximately 23.5% of the outstanding equity of the combined company.

If you are a SOLO investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected] .

Crestwood Equity Partners, LP CEQP

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of CEQP to Energy Transfer LP for 2.07 Energy Transfer LP units for each CEQP common unit owned.

If you are a CEQP investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected] .

Holly Energy Partners, LP HEP

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of HEP to HF Sinclair Corporation for 0.315 shares of HF Sinclair Corporation common stock and $4.00 in cash, without interest, for each publicly held unit of HEP owned.

If you are a HEP investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected] .

Arena Group Holdings, Inc. AREN

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of AREN and Bridge Media Networks.