Lifshitz Law PLLC Announces Investigations of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB), STEM, In… – Press Release

NEW YORK, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

U.S. Bancorp USB

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible securities laws violations and/or breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with allegations that the Company failed to disclose to investors: (i) U.S. Bank created sales pressure on its employees that led them to open credit cards, lines of credit, and deposit accounts without consumers’ knowledge and consent; (ii) since at least 2015, U.S. Bank and its parent were aware of such unauthorized conduct and that this misconduct violated relevant regulations and laws aimed at protecting consumers; (iii) USB’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) failed to properly maintain internal controls to monitor its employees from engaging in such unlawful conduct, detect and stop the misconduct, and identify and remediate harmed consumers; (iv) all the foregoing subjected the Company to a foreseeable risk of heightened regulatory scrutiny or investigation; (v) USB’s revenues were in part the product of unlawful conduct and thus unsustainable; and (vi) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you are a USB investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected] .

STEM, Inc. STEM

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible securities laws violations and/or breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with allegations that the Company made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Legacy Stem suffered from material weaknesses in internal control over financial reporting related to accounting for deferred cost of goods sold and inventory, certain revenue recognition calculations, and internal-use capitalized software calculations; (ii) the Company had overstated Legacy Stem’s and its own post-Merger business and…