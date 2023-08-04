LIFW LOSS ALERT: ROSEN, TRUSTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages MSP Recovery, Inc. … – Press Release

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of MSP Recovery, Inc. f/k/a Lionheart Acquisition Corp. II LIFW, the parent company of LifeWallet, resulting from allegations that MSP Recovery may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

SO WHAT: If you purchased MSP Recovery securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the prospective class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=18122 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email [email protected] or [email protected] for information on the class action.

WHAT IS THIS ABOUT: On August 1, 2023, after the market closed, the Company filed a current report in which it announced, among other things, that the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) had initiated an investigation of the Company and its merger with Lionheart Acquisition Corporation II, among other matters, and subpoenaed various documents. Further, the Company announced that it had received a subpoena from federal prosecutors in connection with a grand jury investigation in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida.

On this news, the Company’s stock fell $0.2 per share, or 12%, to close at $0.18 on August 2, 2023.

