Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Market is to grow by USD 4,289.97 million be… – Press Release

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Technavio, a leading provider of industry news and insights, is pleased to announce its latest report on the Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Market. The report highlights the estimated growth and forecast for the market between 2022 and 2027, predicting an increase in market size of USD 4,289.97 million and a rise at a CAGR of 24.45%.

The LiDAR market is being propelled by several key drivers. Technological advancements, such as Continuous-Wave Frequency Modulation (CWFM) sensors and Single-Photon LiDAR (SPL), are fostering innovation and collaboration among industry players. The adoption of CWFM technology, enhancing object detection accuracy, is a significant driver, especially in the burgeoning airborne LiDAR segment. The market’s ability to cater to a wide range of sectors, including construction, engineering, and safety, further fuels its growth, despite challenges posed by high sensor costs. These drivers collectively contribute to the market’s upward trajectory and expanding applications.

YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 20.37 % Key Countries North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

The report provides comprehensive insights into the market, and it is segmented by product – Airborne LiDAR and Terrestrial LiDAR, and by application – Corridor mapping, Engineering, ADAS and driverless cars, Environment, and Others. The market is also categorized by geography, including North America, Europe, Asia, Middle East and Africa, and South America. This segmentation provides a comprehensive view of the market, encompassing diverse communication solutions and regions. Furthermore, it examines key trends shaping companies’ landscape and identifies potential challenges faced by market players. To get insights into the key trends, download the sample report here!

The major Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Market companies include DENSO Corp., FARO Technologies Inc., GEOKNO, GMR Infrastructure Ltd.,…