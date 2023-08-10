Lightstar Renewables partners with Arcadia to help connect underserved communiti… – Press Release

Traditional territories of the Massachusett and Pawtucket People / Boston, Massachusetts, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today Lightstar Renewables, a community solar developer and long-term owner and operator of community solar farms in the US, is announcing a new partnership with Arcadia, a climate technology company that unlocks global energy data to provide customer acquisition and management services, to help connect underserved communities to the next generation of clean solar energy.

Arcadia is a tech company that helps address the climate crisis by unlocking access to data and clean energy sources. This includes connecting over 200,000 homes to community solar farms and making it easier for more people to connect using just their zip code and electric utility details.

“Lightstar’s greenfield portfolio sits at over 1GW across 12 states and is growing month by month with our second portfolio in construction and a further 150MW of projects hitting the construction phase across 2024. It is important to have a partnership with Arcadia to support Lightstar’s mission to provide more renewable, clean energy to local communities, and help transition the grid to more equitable sources of energy,” said Paul Wheeler, Founder and CEO of Lightstar. “Community solar increases access to the benefits of solar energy generation, enabling everyone to enjoy the benefits of clean energy, and we’re excited to partner with Arcadia to accelerate the growth of community solar across the US”

Arcadia’s technology will help light a path for everyday consumers and small businesses to connect with Lightstar’s innovative community solar developments and build the next generation of energy. The partnership will enhance Lightstar’s approach to solar projects to ensure it benefits more land owners, farmers, and local communities — and expand the reach of community solar. The partnership will play an integral role in Lightstar’s overall strategy to help ensure communities receive…