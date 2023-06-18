Lilium signs agreement with Heli-Eastern for the purchase of Lilium Jets and the… – Press Release

• The two companies will jointly develop eVTOL services across the Guangdong–Hong Kong–Macao Greater Bay Area

• Heli-Eastern intends to purchase 100 Lilium Jets

• Heli-Eastern will operate the Lilium Jet fleet in the region and provide maintenance and crewing services

PARIS, June 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lilium N.V. LILM, developer of the first all-electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) jet, announced an agreement with Shenzhen Eastern General Aviation Co., Ltd (Heli-Eastern), a major low-altitude general aviation carrier and helicopter service provider in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area in China.

Under the agreement, Heli-Eastern, which operates across the Greater Bay Area, the Yangtze River Delta, and the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei Areas, intends to order 100 Lilium Jets. In addition, the agreement contemplates that Heli-Eastern will partner with Lilium to identify potential sites and partners for Lilium’s vertiports and other ground infrastructure. Upon type-certification of the Lilium Jet, Heli-Eastern will operate the aircraft in the region and provide crewing and maintenance services.

The news follows today’s announcement of Lilium signing an MOU with the Bao’an District of Shenzhen municipality for the opening of a Lilium regional headquarters to represent the company in China and the Asia-Pacific region for Lilium Jet sales, services, and support.

Lilium CEO Klaus Roewe commented: “We are excited about Lilium’s expansion into China with such well-established local partners like Heli-Eastern. We see significant potential for Lilium’s eVTOL network in the Greater Bay Area, both to reach this important premium market, as well as to offer the sustainable, time-saving benefits of the Lilium Jet to as many people as possible.”

Zhao Qi, Chairman of Heli-Eastern said: “By partnering with Lilium, we are bringing the future of sustainable air mobility to China. With Lilium’s premium cabin design and innovative electric jet technology, our…