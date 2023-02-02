Lily Allen and David Harbour showcase their eccentric Brooklyn townhouse

Written by Jacqui Palumbo, CNN

Two and a half years after Lily Allen and David Harbour tied the knot in Las Vegas in 2020 — complete with an Elvis impersonator — the couple is opening the doors to their dream home in the tree-lined Brooklyn neighborhood of Carroll Gardens.

Their eccentric abode has made the cover of Architectural Digest’s March issue, featuring the singer and “Stranger Things” actor lounging in a verdant green living room that includes floral wallpaper, a bronze palm tree lamp, a custom emerald velvet sofa and a regal 19th-century crystal chandelier.

The pair hired interior designer Billy Cotton and architect Ben Bischoff to overhaul the late 19th-century Italianate brownstone, first by rolling back the clock on decades of renovations that had covered up original moldings.

Lily Allen and David Harbour’s Brooklyn home mixes regal, vintage and contemporary. The primary bath doubles as an airy, light-filled sitting room. Credit: Simon Watson/AD

From there, they…