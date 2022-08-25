Linda Evangelista stars on new Vogue cowl, opening up about disfiguring beauty process

Written by Oscar Holland, CNN

Former supermodel Linda Evangelista has opened up about the mental health toll of her disfiguring cosmetic procedure, telling British Vogue that she struggled with depression and at one point even stopped eating. The 57-year-old also revealed she had been influenced by repeated TV commercials, saying she would have refused the fat-freezing treatment if she had known that “side effects may include losing your livelihood and (ending) up so depressed that you hate yourself.”

Evangelista’s comments come one year after she filed a $50-million lawsuit against US firm Zeltiq Aesthetics over its CoolSculpting body-contouring procedure, which she said left her “brutally disfigured.” The Canadian model claimed that she was not made aware of a rare side effect, called paradoxical adipose hyperplasia, that causes swelling and the thickening of fatty tissue.

In July, she announced that she had settled the suit but did not reveal the terms of the agreement.

The model…