Lineage Logistics Celebrates the Grand Opening of Savannah Fresh-Port Wentworth … – Press Release

~ New facility is strategically located near the Port of Savannah and will allow Lineage to process up to 1.4 million pounds of produce per day ~

~ Facility brings Lineage’s total investment in Chatham County to over $100 million and expands the Company’s growing footprint in Georgia ~

Lineage Logistics (“Lineage” or the “Company”), one of the leading temperature-controlled industrial REITs and integrated solutions providers worldwide, today celebrated the grand opening of its newest facility in Port Wentworth, Georgia. Savannah Fresh-Port Wentworth is strategically located near the Port of Savannah, the largest single-terminal container facility of its kind in North America and the third busiest container gateway in the U.S.

The 220,000-square-foot facility offers cross-docking services for products to enter and exit the facility on the same day if needed, reducing storage time, creating cost efficiencies, and ensuring consumers receive fresh produce faster. The facility has 23 inbound and outbound lanes that can process more than 40 trucks daily, moving up to 1.4 million pounds of produce per day.

“Today, the demand for port-centric temperature-controlled storage has never been greater and our Fresh solution offerings at Lineage have never been more robust. Savannah Fresh-Port Wentworth will allow us to expand our Fresh offering to new and existing customers and also provides the needed capacity to improve market conditions,” said Jim Henderson, Vice President of Global Sales and Business Development at Lineage. “The opening of this new facility is a critical step for Lineage as we continuously work to reimagine the…