Linear Motion System Market To Reach USD 14.22 Billion at a 7.80% of CAGR By 203… – Press Release

New York, US, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Linear Motion System Market Research Report: By Application, By, And By Region- Forecast Till 2030, the market is anticipated to acquire a valuation of approximately USD 14.22 Billion by the end of 2030. The reports further predict the market to flourish at a robust CAGR of over 7.80% during the assessment timeframe.

Linear Motion System Market Key Players

Eminent industry players profiled in the global linear motion system market report include

Bosch Rexroth AG (Germany)

Rollon Spa (Italy)

Thomas Industries

Schneeberger AG (Switzerland)

SKF AB (Sweden),

Nippon Bearing Co. Ltd (Japan)

Schneider Electric Motion USA (US)

Hepco Motion (England)

Lintech (US)

Bishop-Wisecarver (US).

Report Scope:

Report Metric Details Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 14.22 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 7.80% from 2022 to 2030 Base Year 2021 Study Period 2022-2030 Key Market Opportunities The rapidly growing demand for energy-efficient mass transit drives has increased the adoption of hybrid and fully electric vehicles. Key Market Drivers Rapid industrialization. The growing demand for digital transformation. The adoption of automated systems in different industries.

Linear Motion System Market Drivers

Increasing Need in Healthcare Industry to Boost Market Growth

The escalating product demand in the healthcare industry for lab testing applications, like computed tomography (CT) scanners, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), and X-ray equipment, favorably influences the growth of the linear motion system market.

Linear Motion System Market Opportunities

Technological Developments to offer Robust Opportunities

The incorporation of automated operation,…