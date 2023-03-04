Lionel Messi: Gunmen open hearth at grocery store owned by famous person’s in-laws





CNN

—



Two gunmen on a motorcycle opened fire at a supermarket owned by the in-laws of Argentina captain and Paris Saint-Germain striker Lionel Messi in Rosario, Argentina, on Thursday, according to police.

The incident occurred during the early hours of Thursday morning, leaving 14 bullet holes at a market owned by the parents of Antonela Roccuzzo, Messi’s wife, Rosario police said.

The police and Pablo Javkin, the mayor of Rosario, confirmed that gunmen had left a “handwritten note” with threats against the 35-year-old Messi.

The gunmen left a note which said: “Messi, we are waiting for you.”

The note also called mayor Pablo Javkin a narco, who will not be able to protect the star athlete.

Javkin blamed the incident on organized crime and attacked security forces for not dealing with a long-standing problem.

CNN has…