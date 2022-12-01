Lionel Messi has penalty saved however Argentina progresses to World Cup knockout levels with win





CNN

—



Lionel Messi had a penalty saved but Argentina booked its ticket to the knockout phase of the 2022 World Cup with a 2-0 victory over Poland.

Alexis Mac Allister’s scuffed effort 60 seconds into the second half broke the deadlock before Julián Álvarez’s brilliant curled shot sealed the three points as Argentina advanced as Group C winners.

The opener came after Messi, Argentina’s all-time top goalscorer, had his penalty saved by Poland goalkeeper Wojciech Szczęsny.

Álvarez’s sublime finish midway through the second half capped off a nail-biting evening for Argentina, who will now face Australia.

Poland advanced to the knockout stages by the skin of its teeth, qualifying on goal difference.

The other Group C game was a thrilling affair, Mexico beating Saudi Arabia 2-1, but the win wasn’t enough for the Central American team and…