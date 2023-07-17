Lionel Messi: Inter Miami unveil Argentina ahead to sold-out crowd

Lionel Messi is Barcelona’s record scorer with 672 goals and won 10 La Liga titles, four Champions Leagues and seven Spanish Cups

New signing Lionel Messi has been officially presented to cheering crowds at Inter Miami’s DRV PNK Stadium.

A sold-out crowd of about 20,000 waited through downpours and lightning to see the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner given a number 10 shirt.

In a brief address in Spanish, Messi, 36, thanked supporters and said he had the “same desire” he always has.

The World Cup-winning Argentina forward joins the Major League Soccer (MLS) club on a deal until the end of 2025.

He will be reunited with defensive midfielder Sergio Busquets – with whom he played at Barcelona – who has also signed for Miami until 2025.

Busquets, too, was formally unveiled during Sunday night’s event.

Messi entered the pitch via a huge catwalk and was introduced as “America’s number 10, the world’s best number 10”.

Seven-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady and four-time NBA champion Stephen Curry…