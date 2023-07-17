Lionel Messi: Inter Miami unveil Argentina ahead to sold-out crowd

New signing Lionel Messi has been officially presented to cheering crowds at Inter Miami’s DRV PNK Stadium.
A sold-out crowd of about 20,000 waited through downpours and lightning to see the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner given a number 10 shirt.
In a brief address in Spanish, Messi, 36, thanked supporters and said he had the “same desire” he always has.
The World Cup-winning Argentina forward joins the Major League Soccer (MLS) club on a deal until the end of 2025.
He will be reunited with defensive midfielder Sergio Busquets – with whom he played at Barcelona – who has also signed for Miami until 2025.
Busquets, too, was formally unveiled during Sunday night’s event.
Messi entered the pitch via a huge catwalk and was introduced as “America’s number 10, the world’s best number 10”.
Seven-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady and four-time NBA champion Stephen Curry…