Lionesses: England’s Euro 2022 winners urge Tory management duo to assist schoolgirls play soccer

England’s European champions have urged the Conservative party leadership candidates to ensure “every young girl” can play football at school.

The women’s team beat Germany 2-1 at Wembley on Sunday to lift their first major trophy.

It was also England’s first since the men won the 1966 World Cup.

In an open letter to Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss, the 23-member Euro 2022 squad said: “This is an opportunity to make a huge difference.”

“A change that will impact millions of young girls’ lives,” they added. “We ask you to make it a priority to invest into girls’ football in schools, so that every girl has the choice.”

The team highlighted only 63% of girls can play football in PE lessons, according to a Football Association (FA) campaign external-link published last year.

They also asked that all girls should have access to a minimum of two hours a week in PE.