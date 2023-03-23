Liquid Polybutadiene Market Size Expected to Hit US$ 642.7 million by 2033, With… – Press Release

Rockville, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global liquid polybutadiene market is estimated at US$ 353.6 million in 2022 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast years of 2022-2032.



Liquid polybutadiene is used as a supplementary compound or as an external additive that would add certain properties to a product or enhance its performance. Rising integration and growing manufacturers’ adaptability to the positive network externalities across the rubber, adhesives & sealants, and coatings industry are set to provide an impetus to the market’s growth. Sustainable and bio-based liquid polybutadiene is an additional advantage for the market’s growth.

Further, it has applications across paints and coatings. It is used in formulating the coatings to reduce the overall solvent content for the final coating formulation. Currently, Liquid Polybutadiene-A is majorly channelled in the market but the novel higher vinyl content liquid polybutadiene is gaining traction in the coatings industry. Thus, growth in the paints and coatings industry is expected to bolster the demand for liquid polybutadiene.

Moreover, growing demand for the product and the unavailability of substitutes not in the near future has ignited the price of the product. Price increase has hardly affected the demand for liquid polybutadienes which is set to grow strong on demand curves where the curve is set to provide a strong equilibrium over a medium-term forecast period even at higher price points.

Key Takeaways from Market Study