Liquidia Corporation and Pharmosa Biopharm Announce Collaboration for Sustained-… – Press Release

Liquidia exclusively licenses North American rights to L606, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil administered twice-daily with a short duration, next-generation nebulizer

Liquidia funds $10 million upfront payment from finance agreement with HealthCare Royalty

Pharmosa to receive up to $215 million in development and sales milestones for PAH and PH-ILD indications, $10 million for each additional approved indication and additional product, and royalties on net sales of L606

Creates industry leading portfolio in rapidly expanding market for inhaled treprostinil

Liquidia to host webcast today at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time



MORRISVILLE, N.C., June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Liquidia Corporation LQDA (Liquidia or the Company) and Pharmosa Biopharm (Pharmosa) today announced that they have entered into an exclusive licensing agreement for the development and commercialization in North America of L606, an inhaled, sustained-release formulation of treprostinil currently being evaluated in a clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

Roger Jeffs, Chief Executive Officer of Liquidia, stated: “L606 is the perfect life-cycle complement to our pipeline and furthers our mission to provide innovative treatment options that improve the lives of patients suffering from PAH or PH-ILD. As already observed in the ongoing Phase 3 open-label study of PAH patients, Pharmosa’s novel liposomal formulation offers potential to improve patient convenience and compliance with twice-daily dosing using a short-duration, next-generation nebulizer. More importantly, we believe that the inhaled drug-device combination may provide best-in-class treprostinil exposure over a 24-hour period, including during sleeping hours, which could translate to improved efficacy, tolerability, and patient outcomes. Our investment in this collaboration, alongside our continued preparation for a potential…