Lisa Keightley to go away England ladies’s head coach position this yr

Keightley represented Australia as a player before moving into coaching

England women’s cricket head coach Lisa Keightley will leave her role at the end of the summer.

The Australian, 50, has been in post since January 2020 and was the team’s first full-time female head coach.

She has told the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) that she will not be seeking a contract extension.

During her time in charge, England reached the semi-finals of the 2020 Women’s T20 World Cup and the final of the 2022 Women’s World Cup.

Her last series will be September’s visit of India.

Keightley, who took over from Mark Robinson, played nine Tests and 82 one-day internationals for her country and was the first woman to score an ODI century at Lord’s.

Prior to taking the England job she was head coach of the Perth Scorchers in the Women’s Big Bash League in Australia.

The ECB will now start the recruitment process for her replacement before February’s T20 World Cup in South Africa.

“We are incredibly grateful…