LITE ACCESS ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF AGM, ADOPTION OF SECURITIES-BASED COMPENSATION … – Press Release

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 3, 2023 /CNW/ – LITE ACCESS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (“Lite Access” or the “Company“) LTE LTCCF, a world leader in the fibre optic products and advanced installation methodologies, announces the results of its annual general meeting (“AGM”) of shareholders held on December 2, 2022, the grant of stock options and restricted share units (“RSUs“) and the adoption of a securities-based compensation plan (the “SBC Plan“).

At the AGM, shareholders approved all motions put forth, including the re-election of Michael Plotnikoff, Mark Tommasi, R. David Toyoda, Alex McAulay and Michael Irmen. The shareholders also approved the appointment of Shim & Associates LLP, Chartered Accountants, as the auditors of the Company, the 10% rolling stock option plan and the SBC Plan.

The SBC Plan’s purpose is to (i) provide the Company with a mechanism to attract, retain, and motivate highly qualified directors, officers, employees, and consultants; (ii) align the interest of such directors, officers, employees, and consultants with that of other shareholders of the Company; and (iii) enable and encourage them to participate in the long-term growth of the Company.

The SBC Plan permits the grant of Restricted Share Units (as defined in the Equity Plan) and Deferred Share Units (as defined in the SBC Plan) (Restricted Share Units and Deferred Share Units collectively referred to as “Awards”). The maximum number of Awards that may be granted under the SBC Plan is fixed at 8,589,253. Further, the maximum number of shares for which Awards and other share compensation issuable to: (i) any participant shall not exceed 5% of the outstanding shares within any one year period, (ii) a consultant shall not exceed 2% of the outstanding shares within any one year period; and (ii) insiders as a group shall not exceed 10% of the outstanding shares. No persons providing investor relations activities may be granted Awards under the SBC Plan. All Awards are subject to a mandatory one…