Lithium Assay Results Returned from Step-out Winter 2023 Drill Program as Rock T… – Press Release

Rock Tech completed its step-out winter drill program (“Phase I”) as part of its lithium mineralization extension targets for Georgia Lake.

17 exploration holes for a total of 3,676 meters were drilled with supporting assay results for:

10 NQ diamond drill holes totaling 2,115 meters at Main Zone North (MZN) deposit;



7 NQ diamond drill holes totaling 1,561 meters at McVittie deposit.

Rock Tech has initiated an extensive summer field exploration program (“Phase II”) at the Georgia Lake property.

VANCOUVER, BC, July 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ – Rock Tech Lithium Inc. RCK RCKTF RJIB (WKN: A1XF0V) (the “Company” or “Rock Tech”) has received positive assay results from its 2023 winter drill program. The completed step-out drilling aims to support the expansion of known pegmatite zones at its 100%-owned Georgia Lake Lithium project in the Thunder Bay Mining District of Ontario (the “Georgia Lake Project”).

Rock Tech has successfully completed the drilling of 17 exploration holes for a total of 3,676 meters in the first months of 2023, at the Main Zone North (MZN) and McVittie deposits. It has received assay results for ten holes drilled around MZN and seven holes that were drilled at McVittie (refer to results on Table 1 and Table 2).

Commenting on the Drill Programme, Robert MacDonald, General Manager of the Georgia Lake Project, said, “Rock Tech is pleased to have been able to follow up on our 2021-22 drill results from the MZN and past results from McVittie. Positive results obtained further support the strength of the deposits and extends our understanding of the known pegmatites. We are currently preparing to follow up with a summer field programme and get ‘boots on the ground’ to support our commitment to our total land package at Georgia Lake.”

KEY EXPLORATION HIGHLIGHTS

Ten NQ 1 diamond drill holes totaling 2,115 meters were completed at the MZN deposit.

diamond drill holes totaling 2,115 meters were completed at the MZN deposit. Highlights of assay results from the ten holes at MZN include: