Lithium-Ion Battery Market is expected to grow at 13.1 percent CAGR over the for… – Press Release

Portland, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Maximize Market research, a global biotechnology business-consulting firm, has published a market intelligence report on the “ Lithium-Ion Battery Market “. The report is a combination of primary and secondary data and the domain expert has analyzed the Lithium-Ion Battery Market from a global as well as a regional perspective. The total market opportunity for Lithium-Ion Battery Market was USD 52.93 Bn in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.1 percent through the forecast period to reach USD 141.71 Bn by 2029.

Market Size in 2021 USD 52.93 Bn Market Size in 2029 USD 141.71 Bn CAGR 13.1 percent (2022-2029) Forecast Period 2022-2029 Base Year 2021 Number of Pages 300 No. of Tables 130 No. of Charts and Figures 125 Segment Covered Type, and Application Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

Lithium-Ion Battery Market Scope and Research Methodology

The report provides a detailed analysis of the Lithium-Ion Battery Market equipped with market size and growth rate. It is segmented by material type, valve type, application, and Region, with a focus on major firms such as market leaders, followers, and new Lithium-Ion Battery Market entrants. The report is an investor guide that provides a comprehensive picture of the competitive landscape of leading players in the Lithium-Ion Battery Market by goods and services, revenue, financial status, portfolio, growth strategies, and geographical presence.

The report provides analysis of the Lithium-Ion Battery Market by country,…