Lithium Royalty Corp. Files Final Prospectus and Announces Pricing of Initial Pu… – Press Release

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OR OVER UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES/

TORONTO, March 8, 2023 /CNW/ – Lithium Royalty Corp. (“LRC“, “our” or “we“) today announced that it has obtained a receipt for its final base PREP prospectus filed with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces and territories of Canada for an initial public offering of common shares and has entered into an underwriting agreement with respect to the offering for an aggregate of 8,824,000 common shares of LRC at a price of C$17.00 per share, for gross proceeds of approximately C$150 million. The offering is being co-led by Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Citigroup Global Markets Canada Inc., together with TD Securities Inc., Cormark Securities Inc., National Bank Financial Inc., BMO Capital Markets, Scotiabank, Raymond James Ltd. and Red Cloud Securities Inc. as underwriters.

The underwriters have been granted an over-allotment option to purchase up to an additional 1,323,600 common shares at a price of C$17.00 per share, for additional gross proceeds of approximately C$22.5 million if the over-allotment option is exercised in full. The over-allotment option can be exercised for a period of 30 days from the closing date of the offering.

The closing of the offering is expected to occur on March 15, 2023, subject to customary closing conditions. The common shares are expected to begin trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX“) on an if, as and when issued basis, on March 9, 2023, in Canadian dollars under the symbol “LIRC”. The TSX has conditionally approved the listing of the common shares, subject to fulfilling customary TSX requirements.

A (final) base PREP prospectus containing important information relating to LRC, the common shares and the offering has been filed with the securities commissions or similar authorities in each of the provinces and territories of Canada, and a supplemented PREP prospectus containing pricing information and other important…