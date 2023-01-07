Liverpool 2-2 Wolverhampton Wanderers: Sides compelled to accept replay after Anfield draw

Liverpool and Wolves were forced to settle for an FA Cup third-round replay after a thrilling encounter finished level at Anfield.

Wolves led after Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson horrifically gave the ball away and Goncalo Guedes tapped home.

Darwin Nunez’s classy left-footed volley pulled Liverpool level, before Mohamed Salah side-footed them ahead.

Hwang Hee-chan then came off the bench to earn Wolves a replay, with the ball ricocheting in off his side.

Wolves thought they had won the game when Toti flicked home, but the linesman had ruled it offside earlier in the move.

A replay is likely to anger Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, who reiterated his opposition to them as recently as Friday.

Both sides thrill in fair draw

Liverpool started the game sharply, but Klopp will be concerned that his side found themselves behind for the third successive game.

Rather than a tactical issue like in previous games, this was purely a personal error.

Alisson rolled the ball out to Thiago, who tried to…