Liverpool & EFL: Tributes paid to Queen Elizabeth II as skilled soccer resumes

Tributes to the Queen were impeccably observed across 30 EFL games and at Liverpool and Tottenham’s Champions League games as football resumed in the UK following the weekend postponements.

All English, Welsh and Northern Irish football and senior Scottish football was called off after the UK’s longest-serving monarch died aged 96 last week.

At almost all English Football League (EFL) matches the National Anthem was played. A ‘period of silence’ was held at EFL games as well as Liverpool and Tottenham’s Champions League matches.

BBC Sport’s chief football writer Phil McNulty reported that the vast majority of Liverpool supporters at a capacity Anfield observed a shorter period of silence impeccably, with one or two rogue shouts at the start of the tribute quickly shouted down before their fixture against Ajax.

