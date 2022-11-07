Liverpool house owners Fenway Sports activities Group ‘would take into account new shareholders’

Liverpool owner John Henry (second left) with manager Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool’s owners say they “would consider new shareholders” following reports that the club are up for sale.

FSG said it “remains fully committed to the success of Liverpool, both on and off the pitch”.

Liverpool, Premier League runners-up last season, are eighth in the table.

They have reached the last 16 of the Champions League, where they will face Real Madrid in a repeat of last year’s final.

An FSG statement read: “There have been a number of recent changes of ownership and rumours of changes in ownership at Premier League clubs and inevitably we are asked regularly about Fenway Sports Group’s ownership in Liverpool.

“FSG has frequently received expressions of interest from third parties seeking to become shareholders in Liverpool.

“FSG has said before that under the right terms and conditions we would consider new shareholders if it was in the best interests of Liverpool as a club.”

FSG bought Liverpool in a £300m…