Liverpool supervisor Jurgen Klopp unimpressed with Todd Boehly’s ‘All-Star Premier League sport’ thought

‘When Boehly finds a date for that, he can call me’ – Klopp on All-Star game suggestion

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is unimpressed by new Chelsea owner Todd Boehly’s idea of a US style ‘All-Star game’ in the Premier League.

Boehly, part-owner of baseball team the LA Dodgers, and basketball sides the Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Sparks, suggested a north v south game.

He said he hopes the Premier League “takes a little bit of a lesson from American sports”.

Klopp said: “Does he want to bring the Harlem Globetrotters as well?”

The German was asked about Boehly’s idea after Tuesday’s 2-1 win over Ajax in the Champions League.

Earlier in the day at a conference in New York, the American said: “Why don’t we do a tournament with the bottom four sports teams, why isn’t there an All-Star game?

“People are talking about more money for the pyramid, in the MLB All-Star game this year we made $200m (£173m) from a Monday and a Tuesday.

“So we’re thinking we could do a north versus south…