Liverpool v Everton: Anfield falls silent for Israel-Gaza battle

There was a period of silence before the Merseyside derby between Liverpool and Everton at Anfield

Supporters and players fell silent together before Liverpool’s game against Everton on Saturday as a mark of respect for those affected by the Israel-Gaza war.

As well as a period of silence, players, managers and match officials at Anfield all wore black armbands.

The same will happen at all Premier League and English Football League fixtures this weekend.

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah this week called for an end to the fighting.

The Egypt star used his public platform to urge world leaders “to come together to prevent further slaughter of innocent souls”.

A period of silence also preceded the early WSL match between Aston Villa and Tottenham.

Israel launched a military campaign in Gaza in response to attacks by Hamas gunmen on Israel on 7 October.