Liverpool v Spurs VAR: PGMOL releases controversial audio of Luis Diaz’s disallowed aim

The audio recordings of discussions between the match officials around Luis Diaz’s disallowed goal against Tottenham have been made public.

Liverpool asked the Premier League for the audio after the controversy in the first half of their 2-1 defeat.

Video assistant referee Darren England did not overrule when Liverpool’s Diaz was wrongly flagged offside.

In the audio, England says the check is “perfect” before swearing when he realises a mistake has been made.

Following the incident in Saturday’s Premier League game, Liverpool said “sporting integrity has been undermined”.

In a statement on Sunday, the club said they will “explore the range of options available given the clear need for escalation and resolution”.

PGMOL, the governing body for referees, has said the decision to disallow the goal was “a significant human error”.

“In a lapse of concentration and loss of focus in that moment, the VAR lost sight of the on field decision and he incorrectly communicated “check complete”,…