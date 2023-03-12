Living Proof Enters the Metaverse with First Virtual Reality Storefront Partneri… – Press Release

The Immersive Virtual Experience Invites Consumers into Living Proof’s Product Portfolio Through 3D Photorealism

BOSTON, March 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Living Proof, Inc., the high-performance, science-fueled haircare company originally founded by MIT scientists, is taking its first step into the Metaverse. Living Proof has partnered with industry-leading experiential e-commerce platform, ByondXR, to launch its debut virtual store.

Living Proof’s first step into a virtual e-commerce presence allows consumers to browse product offerings and brand heritage through a digitalized, immersive, and interactive online shopping experience. Utilizing Extended Reality as the enabling technology, the HD-quality, 3D and 360-degree experience features four highly interactive virtual rooms and a groundbreaking, category-first AI Hair Quiz, all designed to bring to life the brand’s ethos ‘Science in Action’.

In 2005, an unlikely combination of biotech scientists and renowned hair stylists came together to pioneer a first-of-its-kind haircare philosophy based in science. Living Proof’s mission was to create inventive solutions designed to solve real-world hair problems. They don’t rely on one solution to solve all hair problems, the brand develops bespoke-like formulas expertly engineered to address individual hair concerns.

In this dynamic shopping experience, consumers can discover the science behind the brand’s newest and best-selling innovations, receive free samples of top sellers and win exclusive discounts all while learning the rich history of this iconic brand and how it has delivered best-selling, hair-changing products for millions of fans.