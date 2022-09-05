Liz Truss: NI leaders react to new Conservative chief

Political leaders in Northern Ireland have been reacting to the victory of Liz Truss in the Conservative leadership race.
As she moves from the Foreign Office to Downing Street, the Northern Ireland Protocol is an issue she will continue to be pressed on.
Tied to that, the new prime minister will also face pressure to help get devolution at Stormont working again.
Ms Truss has received a mixed reaction from the Stormont party leaders.
Michelle O’Neill, Sinn Féin
Michelle O’Neill said she wanted to see a “change of tack” from the new prime minister.
She added that “triggering Article 16 will not serve anybody well” and she called on the UK government to find a way to reset relations with the EU.
“The opportunity should not be missed and there should be no more pandering to the DUP,” she said.
Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, Democratic Unionist Party (DUP)
Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said that even with the new prime minister, there was still no basis for a return to power sharing at…