Liz Truss: Sinn Féin say Truss newest PM to fail folks

Politicians in Northern Ireland have been reacting to the dramatic resignation of Liz Truss.
The prime minister said she would be stepping down, with her successor to be elected in a Tory leadership contest next week.
Former PM Boris Johnson could stand in the leadership contest to replace her, according to reports.
Jeremy Hunt – who was appointed chancellor last week – has said he will not stand in the contest.
Michelle O’Neill, Sinn Féin vice-president
Ms O’Neill said Ms Truss “joins the long line of British prime ministers who have failed people”.
“The chaos and disastrous policies of the Tories has heaped misery onto workers and families ” she said.
In a tweet, the Sinn Féin vice-president said all parties in Northern Ireland needed to “work together, stand up to the Tories and support people in a new Executive.”
The chaos & disastrous policies of the Tories…