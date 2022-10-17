Liz Truss was defeated by the bond market. Traders aren’t happy but



London

CNN Business

After a bruising three-week battle with bond markets, UK Prime Minister Liz Truss admitted defeat on Friday. She fired her finance minister and gutted her economic program by promising to reinstate a big tax hike on corporations.

Truss said she acted in the national interest to ensure economic stability and to “reassure the markets of our fiscal discipline.” But it remains unclear whether Truss has done enough to persuade skeptical investors, and Friday’s announcement did nothing to calm speculation about whether she can hold on to her job.

The price of 30-year UK government debt, which has been whipsawed in recent weeks, fell after the press conference. The British pound, which had gained ground in recent days on talk of a government rethink, fell 1% to trade at $1.12.

