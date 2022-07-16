Lizelle Lee: South Africa batter quits internationals with awards and regrets

Lizelle Lee played 100 One-Day Internationals for South Africa, and 82 T20 internationals

After calling time on her international career, South Africa batter Lizelle Lee still has some regrets despite racking up some prestigious personal awards.

However, having stepped back from the Proteas squad ahead of the ongoing ODI series against England, her thoughts are often drawn back to the World Cup semi-final defeat against the same opposition in March.

Lee was part of the South Africa team that was at the wrong end of a 137-run pasting in New Zealand, in a repeat of the outcome at the same stage of the tournament in 2017.

This year’s World Cup exit, on her 100th ODI appearance, still rankles, more so since the Proteas emerged victorious against England in the group stages.

“The award is something that’s an extra. That’s literally the last thing we think about when playing,” she told BBC Sport Africa.

“Having a repeat of the 2017 World Cup semi-final result wasn’t great, but we have to…