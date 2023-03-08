Lleida.net increases sales by 15% in 2022 and exceed 20 million euros, in its be… – Press Release

MADRID, Spain, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The technology services company Lleida.net LLN ALLLN LLEIF increased its sales by 15 percent in 2022 compared to the previous year, and closed the year with 20.67 million euros in turnover.

This more than €20 million represents a growth in sales of €2.7 million.

This is the record turnover figure in the company’s history and the result of an increase in the results of all business lines, with the exception of recruitment, which has been affected by the economic cycle.

The company, a European leader in the certified electronic signature, notification, and contracting industry, recorded a rise in its gross margin also of 15 percent over the previous year, or €1.42 million over 2021. The figure stood at €10.78 million as of December 31. The gross margin stood at 59 percent of sales in the last quarter.

International sales now account for 57% of the group’s cumulative overall sales, focusing mainly on Europe and Latin America.

During the year, the company’s EBITDA decreased by 16 percent, or 368,000 euros, due to a significant increase in personnel and the accelerated recruitment of technical and commercial talent both outside and inside Spain.

The company’s workforce now exceeds 170 people.

“Our medium-term strategic plan involves incorporating more qualified personnel to strengthen our innovation and development areas and accelerate the company’s international sales. This strategy will yield results in the future that will benefit investors, shareholders, and the company’s team,” added Sisco Sapena, CEO of the company.

The investment in team growth resulted in an increase in personnel expenses of €1.95 million to €6.34 million.

“We grew significantly when we bought InDenova, and now more than ever we are going to bet on more and better professionals,” Sapena added.

During 2022, the company’s net financial debt increased by four percent over the previous year to 8.62 million euros, part of which corresponds to…